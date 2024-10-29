TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 306.44 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 25.94% to Rs 41.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 306.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 273.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales306.44273.73 12 OPM %18.1517.24 -PBDT60.7449.91 22 PBT55.9844.61 25 NP41.2732.77 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News