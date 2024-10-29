TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 306.44 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 25.94% to Rs 41.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 306.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 273.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.306.44273.7318.1517.2460.7449.9155.9844.6141.2732.77

