RPP Infra spurts on baggng Rs 206-cr contract from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu

RPP Infra Projects surged 6.30% to Rs 83 after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 205.89 crore from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for the establishment of the Global Sports City in Chennai.

The project involves the appointment of the contractor for the design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the proposed Global Sports City. The contract is to be executed within 18 months from the date of handing over of the site and is subject to standard terms and a performance security clause.

The company clarified that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It also stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.