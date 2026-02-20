Hazoor Multi Projects receives work order from Tata Steel

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded a work order worth Rs 182.95 crore by Tata Steel.

The work order pertains to the design and engineering, execution, and handover of OPR & NOPR colony at TSSIJ, Bileipada, Joda, comprising of apartment blocks G+9 structure for Employees as per Architectural scheme & bidder's design approved by Tata Steel, with construction of such blocks civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing & sanitary, fire fighting, water proofing, underground/overhead water storage tank including area development upto 5 meter all around the individual blocks and installation of automated elevated lift, fire fighting all complete.

The project will deliver 288 NOPR (Non-Operational Staff Residential) units of approximately 900 sq. ft. each and 72 OPR (Operational Staff Residential) units of approximately 1,100 sq. ft. each. All work will be carried out in full compliance with the approved specifications and scope of work.