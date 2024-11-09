Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 40.36 crore

Net Loss of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.3638.08 6 OPM %1.64-4.57 -PBDT0.11-1.85 LP PBT-1.52-3.64 58 NP-1.08-2.58 58

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

