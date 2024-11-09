Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 25.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.02% to Rs 23.42 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 25.91% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.02% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.4215.9314.7716.263.502.693.262.542.431.93

