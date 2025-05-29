Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 89.21 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 59.93% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 89.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.05% to Rs 14.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 335.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales89.2177.89 15 335.96295.64 14 OPM %4.173.18 -5.623.08 - PBDT3.316.05 -45 21.1314.74 43 PBT2.054.49 -54 16.109.55 69 NP2.265.64 -60 14.5310.68 36

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

