Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 59.93% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 89.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.05% to Rs 14.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 335.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

