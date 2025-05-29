Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 136.51% to Rs 49.17 crore

Net profit of Fischer Medical Ventures declined 42.08% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 136.51% to Rs 49.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.11% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 427.65% to Rs 110.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.1720.79 137 110.7020.98 428 OPM %4.8812.12 -2.568.87 - PBDT2.322.93 -21 3.862.29 69 PBT1.812.75 -34 2.222.11 5 NP1.502.59 -42 1.471.84 -20

