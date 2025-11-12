Adani Ports to commence TNFD-aligned disclosures from FY26

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has become a Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Adopter, committing to implement TNFD-aligned reporting on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities. By becoming India's first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace the TNFD framework, APSEZ sets a new benchmark for nature-positive infrastructure development.

The TNFD is a global, science-based initiative founded by a coalition including the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Global Canopy, to guide companies in identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing nature-related risks and opportunities. APSEZ joins a select league of global port operators championing biodiversity, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems through science-based, transparent environmental disclosures. This step further strengthens APSEZ's dedication to nature-positive business practices and positions it as a leader in sustainable maritime logistics.

As part of this commitment, APSEZ will further enhance disclosure standards to ensure alignment with the TNFD recommendations in its corporate reporting starting FY26. This initiative is a key component of APSEZ's broader ESG strategy and reflects proactive approach in assessing and addressing nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities. APSEZ has already institutionalized climate risk assessment and disclosure practices that align with globally recognized frameworks and continues to set standards in environmental stewardship, having afforested over 4,200 hectares of mangroves and actively conserving an additional 3,000 hectares - making APSEZ the largest private sector contributor to mangrove ecosystem restoration in India. These efforts not only enhance biodiversity but also act as natural buffers against climate-related risks, building long-term business resilience for APSEZ.