Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 8.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 253.84 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 8.55% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 253.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 254.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.253.84254.639.469.7924.1124.9718.4520.9014.0115.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News