Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 37.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 40.66 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 37.20% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 40.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.6631.9914.7616.384.443.782.732.172.251.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News