Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 5.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 5.02% to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 443.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 420.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.443.88420.0225.8427.42146.62138.70121.69117.9891.8487.45

