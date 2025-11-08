Ethos consolidated net profit rises 11.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 383.39 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 11.95% to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 383.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 297.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.383.39297.1312.4414.1552.7143.6431.7428.6423.7921.25

