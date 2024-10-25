Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 60.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 181.72 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 60.40% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 181.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 174.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.181.72174.715.155.576.449.362.616.762.005.05

