Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 60.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 181.72 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 60.40% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 181.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 174.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales181.72174.71 4 OPM %5.155.57 -PBDT6.449.36 -31 PBT2.616.76 -61 NP2.005.05 -60

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

