CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 48.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 2134.63 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India declined 48.00% to Rs 195.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 375.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 2134.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2279.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

