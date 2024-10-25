Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.49 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 377.05 crore

Net loss of Chalet Hotels reported to Rs 138.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 36.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 377.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 314.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.377.05314.5539.6640.04121.7979.4479.4244.47-138.4936.44

