PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 22.63% to Rs 469.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 383.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 1878.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1777.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1878.681777.7592.4188.54618.58518.44604.73507.11469.68383.00

