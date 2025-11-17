Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 185.11% to Rs 37.52 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 29.00% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 185.11% to Rs 37.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.37.5213.1610.2921.963.582.803.462.772.582.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News