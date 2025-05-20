Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 389.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.59% to Rs 23.47 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 389.29% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.59% to Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1044.87% to Rs 8.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 171.59% to Rs 64.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

23.4712.2564.2323.6517.774.7319.884.693.940.5812.201.113.840.5611.981.082.740.568.930.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News