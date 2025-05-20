Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 47.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.56% to Rs 24.43 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 47.66% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.93% to Rs 23.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.74% to Rs 108.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

24.4337.33108.60125.9040.4045.3836.1033.2111.2018.1140.8344.278.7716.2531.2738.166.5912.5923.0728.11

