Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 4102.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 29.87% to Rs 287.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 4102.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4134.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.40% to Rs 1148.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1143.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 16486.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15690.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4102.014134.1816486.9515690.1910.9614.3011.4011.96517.12616.162060.051955.75388.54494.961549.411481.45287.88410.481148.321143.70

