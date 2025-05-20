Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 4102.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 29.87% to Rs 287.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 4102.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4134.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.40% to Rs 1148.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1143.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 16486.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15690.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4102.014134.18 -1 16486.9515690.19 5 OPM %10.9614.30 -11.4011.96 - PBDT517.12616.16 -16 2060.051955.75 5 PBT388.54494.96 -22 1549.411481.45 5 NP287.88410.48 -30 1148.321143.70 0

