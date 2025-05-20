Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Future Market Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Future Market Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 24.20 crore

Net Loss of Future Market Networks reported to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 66.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 101.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.2023.09 5 101.0093.03 9 OPM %13.4725.34 -38.9618.59 - PBDT2.394.42 -46 34.8017.65 97 PBT-1.060.97 PL 20.953.92 434 NP-29.52-4.90 -502 66.04-6.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 2034.62% in the March 2025 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 72.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 139.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 18.36% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story