Sundrop Brands reports standalone net loss of Rs 113.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 198.58 crore

Net loss of Sundrop Brands reported to Rs 113.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 198.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 110.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 791.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 756.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

198.58177.72791.37756.64-1.122.812.864.22-1.544.6522.8830.92-7.62-0.450.8310.40-113.971.64-110.729.64

