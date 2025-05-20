Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 59.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4507.50% to Rs 18.43 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 59.38% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4507.50% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 334.72% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6519.48% to Rs 50.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.430.4050.970.775.7555.006.2042.861.600.714.560.811.540.704.370.781.020.643.130.72

