Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 59.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 59.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4507.50% to Rs 18.43 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 59.38% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4507.50% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 334.72% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6519.48% to Rs 50.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.430.40 4508 50.970.77 6519 OPM %5.7555.00 -6.2042.86 - PBDT1.600.71 125 4.560.81 463 PBT1.540.70 120 4.370.78 460 NP1.020.64 59 3.130.72 335

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sundrop Brands reports standalone net loss of Rs 113.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 47.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Future Market Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 2034.62% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story