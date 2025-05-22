Indoco Remedies reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 341.07 crore

Net loss of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 37.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 341.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 116.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 1494.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1761.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

341.07435.141494.781761.951.0113.188.5714.64-6.0250.5089.89229.67-30.9026.77-8.36141.69-26.2437.56-8.73116.64

