NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 45.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 45.54% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.32% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.17% to Rs 8.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 13.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

