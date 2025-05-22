VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 272.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.15% to Rs 52.10 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries rose 272.46% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.15% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.59% to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 288.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

52.1091.64288.56266.3711.360.912.742.776.971.959.758.906.851.799.128.455.141.386.806.32

