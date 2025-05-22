VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 272.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.15% to Rs 52.10 croreNet profit of VMS Industries rose 272.46% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.15% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.59% to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 288.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
