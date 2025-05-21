Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astral consolidated net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 1681.40 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 1.27% to Rs 179.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 1681.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1625.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.08% to Rs 523.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 5832.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5641.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1681.401625.10 3 5832.405641.40 3 OPM %17.9617.93 -16.2216.28 - PBDT301.20293.80 3 945.90931.20 2 PBT236.40241.30 -2 702.50733.60 -4 NP179.30181.60 -1 523.80546.10 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2025 quarter

GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 5436.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story