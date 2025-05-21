Astral consolidated net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 1681.40 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 1.27% to Rs 179.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 1681.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1625.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.08% to Rs 523.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 5832.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5641.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

