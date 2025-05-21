Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.54% to Rs 1038.50 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 37.50% to Rs 99.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 1038.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 771.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.06% to Rs 271.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 2873.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2509.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1038.50771.90 35 2873.802509.70 15 OPM %13.1614.10 -13.4613.88 - PBDT131.4098.40 34 364.50320.20 14 PBT130.6097.10 35 361.50316.00 14 NP99.0072.00 38 271.30235.80 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sunil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2025 quarter

T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ritesh International reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story