GMM Pfaudler reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of GMM Pfaudler reported to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 806.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.81% to Rs 52.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.19% to Rs 3198.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3446.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

