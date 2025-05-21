Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 17.18 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 73.91% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.75% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.23% to Rs 67.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

17.1813.0267.2544.474.131.692.665.190.920.492.413.140.810.472.032.850.120.461.272.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News