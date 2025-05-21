Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 5436.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15785.48% to Rs 98.49 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills rose 5436.84% to Rs 63.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15785.48% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2369.15% to Rs 112.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8550.80% to Rs 161.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

