Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 5436.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 15785.48% to Rs 98.49 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills rose 5436.84% to Rs 63.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15785.48% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2369.15% to Rs 112.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8550.80% to Rs 161.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.490.62 15785 161.771.87 8551 OPM %82.31-211.29 -82.88-337.43 - PBDT84.841.90 4365 145.904.30 3293 PBT84.781.81 4584 145.573.94 3595 NP63.121.14 5437 112.844.57 2369

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

