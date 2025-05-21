Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 20.07 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 67.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.0717.8167.9976.0951.3737.6246.5543.233.58-0.27-5.55-1.92-1.01-4.90-23.60-19.56-4.72-8.06-36.31-24.71

