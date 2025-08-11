JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 11.59 crore

Net profit of JFL Life Sciences declined 60.73% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.599.5416.7432.081.702.801.442.560.751.91

