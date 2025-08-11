Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.22% to Rs 13.96 crore

Net loss of Jorabat Shillong Expressway reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 69.22% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.9645.3570.8532.17-3.101.13-3.121.11-3.121.11

