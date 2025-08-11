Rhetan TMT standalone net profit declines 6.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.95% to Rs 5.04 crore

Net profit of Rhetan TMT declined 6.17% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 73.95% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.0419.3512.108.530.901.260.761.010.760.81

