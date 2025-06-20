Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Orient Cement Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2025.

Orient Cement Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd crashed 4.50% to Rs 8998.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7605 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd lost 4.49% to Rs 233.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77687 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd tumbled 4.09% to Rs 307.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34658 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd plummeted 3.89% to Rs 1891.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12882 shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd shed 3.38% to Rs 1676.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15943 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Krishival Foods jumps 19% in four days

Sai Life Sciences rises on completion of second phase expansion at Bidar facility

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Tech Mahindra allots Equity shares

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story