Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Orient Cement Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd crashed 4.50% to Rs 8998.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7605 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd lost 4.49% to Rs 233.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77687 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd tumbled 4.09% to Rs 307.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34658 shares in the past one month. Concord Biotech Ltd plummeted 3.89% to Rs 1891.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12882 shares in the past one month. ERIS Lifesciences Ltd shed 3.38% to Rs 1676.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15943 shares in the past one month.