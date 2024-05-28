AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 PAT soars 129% YoY to Rs 39 cr

The pharmaceuticals company reported 128.6% surge in net profit to Rs 39.48 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 17.27 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 34.6% to Rs 383.2 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 284.70 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.35 crore in Q4 FY24, up 133.5% YoY as compared to Rs 23.28 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses jumped 47.31% year on year to Rs 337.61 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 33.62 crore (up 55.5% YoY) while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 57.98 crore (down 13.28% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 80.88% to Rs 161.51 crore on 29.17% jump in revenue to Rs 1,295.53 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, country president and managing director, AstraZeneca India, commented, AstraZeneca India products sales for first time cross Rs 1,000 crore mark, delivering total revenue of almost Rs ~1,300 crore with growth of 29% this year. A successful execution of our growth through innovation strategy is helping us propel our ambition to be pioneers in science and lead in specialist disease areasin India. Science is guiding us, and our remarkable pipeline progress with 9 new medicines and indication approvals that we received last year, positions us optimally and we feel motivated to bring more innovative therapies faster and closer to patients in India.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India shed 0.61% to Rs 6,402 on the BSE.

