Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 23.85% to Rs 61.90 crore

Net Loss of Sambandam Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.85% to Rs 61.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 218.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales61.9049.98 24 218.08263.25 -17 OPM %1.875.16 -3.093.04 - PBDT1.912.75 -31 0.080.13 -38 PBT-1.42-1.13 -26 -11.16-15.05 26 NP-1.33-0.61 -118 -7.85-11.73 33

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

