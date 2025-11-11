Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 154.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.05% to Rs 898.90 crore

Net Loss of Ather Energy reported to Rs 154.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 197.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.05% to Rs 898.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 583.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.898.90583.50-14.74-23.89-111.50-154.60-154.10-197.20-154.10-197.20

