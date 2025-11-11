Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 34.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 43.07 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 34.15% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 43.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.0734.318.037.372.661.712.201.341.651.23

