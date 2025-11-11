Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 270.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.83% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.83% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.340.23108.8247.830.370.100.370.100.370.10

