DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 35.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 35.77% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 153.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.153.42130.325.524.937.125.116.974.985.013.69

