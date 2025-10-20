Atishay bags Rs 2-cr order from Bhilwara Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay has secured an order worth Rs 1.97 crore from Bhilwara Central Cooperative Bank, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, for the supply and maintenance of Micro ATM devices across its Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be completed by November 16, 2025. The contract value includes all applicable duties and taxes.
Atishay clarified that neither its promoters nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings.
The company said the latest order further strengthens its position in the financial inclusion and digital banking solutions segment, enabling a wider rollout of micro ATMs across rural cooperative networks. Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 52.8% to Rs 1.65 crore on a 21.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 12.20 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Atishay rose 2.49% to end at Rs 135.60 on the BSE.
