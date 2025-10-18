Crisil registers nearly 13% YoY rise in Q3 PAT

Crisil has posted 12.6% rise in net profit to Rs 193.1 crore on a 12.2% rise in income from operations to Rs 911.2 crore in Q3 2025 as compared with Q3 2024.

On the segmental front, the Ratings Services segment recorded income of Rs 267.6 crore in Q3 2025, up 11.2% YoY.

Crisil said that Crisil Ratings maintained its leadership in corporate bond ratings. The Global Analytics Centre (GAC) continued to see growth, driven by new engagements with S&P Global.

The Research, Analytics & Solutions segment posted income of Rs 643.6 crore in Q3 2025, up 12.7% YoY. The company stated that Crisil Integral IQ saw traction and wins in buy-side solutions. Crisil Coalition Greenwich continues to focus on deepening client engagement and developing new benchmarking solutions.

Both the global businesses added new logos during the quarter. Crisil Intelligence saw traction in data analytics, consulting, credit and risk solutions segments. Profit before tax Q3 2025 was Rs 262.3 crore, up by 14.8% from Rs 228.5 crore posted in Q3 2024. Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, Crisil, said: We saw growth across our businesses, delivering value to all our stakeholders amid global uncertainties. The global economy demonstrated greater resilience than anticipated, and India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy. We are expanding our global benchmarking offerings in the wealth management segment through our proposed acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. With this acquisition, Crisil reinforces its position as a leading provider of benchmarking and analytics across financial services, enabling us to deliver enhanced insights and create significant value for clients globally.