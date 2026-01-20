Atishay standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 15.45 croreNet profit of Atishay declined 10.43% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.4515.22 2 OPM %16.8319.12 -PBDT3.003.36 -11 PBT2.522.85 -12 NP1.892.11 -10
