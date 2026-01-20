Atishay standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 15.45 crore

Net profit of Atishay declined 10.43% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.4515.2216.8319.123.003.362.522.851.892.11

