Atul Auto gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 171% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Atul Auto rose 1.13% to Rs 447.30 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 171.05% to Rs 2.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 0.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total revenue from operations grew by 12.99% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 152.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 3.25 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, marking a 140.70% increase compared to Rs 1.35 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Total expenses jumped 11.38% to Rs 149.81 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 134.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 19.54 crore (up 10.83% YoY), while cost of material consumed stood at Rs 112.79 crore (up 9.26% YoY), during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the automobiles business was Rs 141.64 crore (up 12.66% YoY), while revenue from the non-banking financial business was Rs 12.28 crore (up 20.26% YoY) during the quarter.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

