Atul Auto gains on reporting 6% YoY increase in July'25 sales

Atul Auto advanced 1.06% to Rs 449.65 after the company reported 5.64% increase in total sales to 2,717 units in July 2025 as against 2,572 units sold in July 2024.

The companys domestic sales jumped 10.96% to 2,500 units in July 2025, compared to 2,253 units posted in July 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 34.14% to Rs 7.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, total revenue from operations grew by 31.74% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 210.98 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.