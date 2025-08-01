Dabur India Ltd rises for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 538.8, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.14% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% slide in NIFTY and a 8.8% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55812.15, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 540.9, up 1.8% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 14.14% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% slide in NIFTY and a 8.8% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.