Emami Ltd rises for third straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 612.95, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% slide in NIFTY and a 8.8% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 612.95, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 24642. The Sensex is at 80846.46, down 0.42%. Emami Ltd has gained around 9.65% in last one month.