Atul Auto records nearly 9% YoY growth in Jan'25 auto sales; YTD sales at 27,419 units

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Atul Auto has reported 8.68% rise in total auto sales to 2,772 units in January 2025 from 2,313 units in January 2024.

While sales of three wheelers with internal combustion (IC) engine rose by 1.55% to 2,028 units, sales of L3 category of three wheelers (EV L3) fell by 6.82% to 519 units in January 2025 as compared with January 2024.

In the domestic market, the company sold 1,634 units of 3W - IC engine vehicle in January 2025, which is higher by 1.55% YoY.

Sales of L5 category of three wheelers (EV L5) for the period under review was 225 units. EV L5 sales in the same period last year were 22 units.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, for FY24-25, the companys total sales added up to 27,419 units (up 33.03% YoY).

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 35.9% to Rs 4.57 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 7.13 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 18.59% year on year to Rs 181.65 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip rose 0.22% to currently trade at Rs 508.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

